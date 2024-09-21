Left Menu

Heartwarming Charity Event Brings Hope to Underprivileged Children in Prayagraj

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Success Home Tuition Service organized a charity event at YAS Public School, Prayagraj, on September 15. The event distributed educational materials and daily necessities to 50 underprivileged children, bringing joy, care, and hope through donations and interactive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:44 IST
Heartwarming Charity Event Brings Hope to Underprivileged Children in Prayagraj
IYDF and Success Home Tuition Service Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children: Charity Event at YAS Public School. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming gesture, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Success Home Tuition Service, organized a charity event at YAS Public School, Prayagraj, on September 15. The initiative provided essential educational materials and daily necessities to 50 underprivileged children, fostering a sense of care and hope among the young recipients.

Early in the morning, event organizer Deepak Gaur and his dedicated team arrived at the school, eagerly setting the stage for a fulfilling day ahead. Volunteers, including Prasant Rajak, Hrishchandra Soni, Santosh Gupta, and others, worked tirelessly to prepare for the event. Exciting news soon followed—an additional donation of clothing from IYDF had arrived, further enhancing the day's impact.

The event officially began at 11 a.m., featuring the distribution of school supplies such as bags, notebooks, pens, and art kits. Principal Shashi Kant of YAS Public School took part in the ceremony, expressing heartfelt gratitude. The event also included drawing competitions, dance performances, and debates, allowing children to showcase their talents. Volunteers' dedication and the children's enthusiastic participation made the day overwhelmingly successful. With deep community gratitude and a commitment to future events, the organizers aim to continue their mission of support and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024