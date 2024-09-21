Heartwarming Charity Event Brings Hope to Underprivileged Children in Prayagraj

In a heartwarming gesture, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Success Home Tuition Service, organized a charity event at YAS Public School, Prayagraj, on September 15. The initiative provided essential educational materials and daily necessities to 50 underprivileged children, fostering a sense of care and hope among the young recipients.

Early in the morning, event organizer Deepak Gaur and his dedicated team arrived at the school, eagerly setting the stage for a fulfilling day ahead. Volunteers, including Prasant Rajak, Hrishchandra Soni, Santosh Gupta, and others, worked tirelessly to prepare for the event. Exciting news soon followed—an additional donation of clothing from IYDF had arrived, further enhancing the day's impact.

The event officially began at 11 a.m., featuring the distribution of school supplies such as bags, notebooks, pens, and art kits. Principal Shashi Kant of YAS Public School took part in the ceremony, expressing heartfelt gratitude. The event also included drawing competitions, dance performances, and debates, allowing children to showcase their talents. Volunteers' dedication and the children's enthusiastic participation made the day overwhelmingly successful. With deep community gratitude and a commitment to future events, the organizers aim to continue their mission of support and care.

