Charitable Event in Kidwai Nagar Empowers Underprivileged Children

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with JJ Dance & Music Institute, held a special event at R.V Primary School in Kidwai Nagar, India, on September 21. The initiative aimed at supplying educational and recreational items to 50 underprivileged children, fostering their school life through interactive activities that sparked joy and creativity.

Jasbir Singh of JJ Dance & Music Institute led the event execution, supported by a ten-person volunteer team, including Suman Rani, Nusrat Warsi, Rishi Kumar, and others. The dedicated crew ensured smooth operations, from supplies distribution to interactive games, enhancing the event's impact on the children.

The school's head, Yograj Singh, collaborated actively, reflecting the institution's commitment to supporting low-income families. The donations ranged from school shoes and textbooks to recreational items like badminton sets and footballs. Events included drawing competitions, team games, and dance contests, creating a joyful and enriching atmosphere for the children.

(With inputs from agencies.)