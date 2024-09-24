Left Menu

SEBI Slaps ₹1 Crore Fine on Jai Anmol Ambani in Reliance Home Finance Case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a ₹1 crore penalty on Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for negligence in approving corporate loans related to Reliance Home Finance. Additionally, a ₹15 lakh fine has been levied on ex-chief risk officer Krishnan Gopalakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:49 IST
SEBI Slaps ₹1 Crore Fine on Jai Anmol Ambani in Reliance Home Finance Case
Securities and Exchange Board of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has levied a fine of ₹1 crore on Jai Anmol Ambani, son of influential industrialist Anil Ambani, for lack of due diligence in clearing general-purpose corporate loans (GPCLs) associated with Reliance Home Finance. SEBI has also fined Krishnan Gopalakrishnan, the former chief risk officer of Reliance Home Finance, ₹15 lakh for his role in the loan approval process.

According to a SEBI order, both executives must settle the fines within 45 days. The order criticizes Ambani, stating, "Noticee 1, as Non-Executive director of the company, has taken the company in his own direction and has gone overboard in his role as Director. Noticee 1 in doing so, gives a hint of being motivated and definitely not in the interests of the shareholders and has not acted with due care and diligence, and has not maintained high ethical standards."

The regulatory body highlighted that Jai Anmol Ambani, a board member of Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance, failed to exercise appropriate caution during GPCL lending and subsequent loans within Reliance ADAG group companies, including Reliance Capital Limited. Similarly, Gopalakrishnan permitted several GPCL loans despite being cognizant of significant discrepancies in loan approvals.

In a related incident last month, SEBI barred Anil Ambani, three key company officials, and 23 associated companies from stock market trading for five years due to financial misconduct. SEBI's investigation revealed funds being diverted under the guise of loans to entities connected to Anil Ambani, resulting in significant regulatory breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024