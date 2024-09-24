Russian and Chinese Warships Enter Sea of Okhotsk for Joint Naval Exercises

A detachment of warships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy has entered the Sea of Okhotsk in the western Pacific for joint naval exercises, according to Russia's Interfax agency on Tuesday.

During their passage, the warships completed several tasks including joint manoeuvring, countering unmanned boats, and conducting reconnaissance operations with the help of deck helicopters. The joint Russian-Chinese 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' naval exercise also involves training with anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons.

Among the participating warships, Russia deployed large anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs along with corvettes MPK-82 and MPK-107. China was represented by destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu. The exercise plan includes artillery firing, along with anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills in the strategic western Pacific region surrounded by Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kuril Islands, and Japan's island of Hokkaido.

