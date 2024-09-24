Left Menu

Russian and Chinese Warships Enter Sea of Okhotsk for Joint Naval Exercises

A detachment of Russian and Chinese warships has entered the Sea of Okhotsk as part of joint navy exercises. The drills include reconnaissance, unmanned boat countermeasures, and usage of anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons. The exercise is part of the ongoing 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:02 IST
Russian and Chinese Warships Enter Sea of Okhotsk for Joint Naval Exercises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A detachment of warships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy has entered the Sea of Okhotsk in the western Pacific for joint naval exercises, according to Russia's Interfax agency on Tuesday.

During their passage, the warships completed several tasks including joint manoeuvring, countering unmanned boats, and conducting reconnaissance operations with the help of deck helicopters. The joint Russian-Chinese 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' naval exercise also involves training with anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons.

Among the participating warships, Russia deployed large anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs along with corvettes MPK-82 and MPK-107. China was represented by destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu. The exercise plan includes artillery firing, along with anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills in the strategic western Pacific region surrounded by Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kuril Islands, and Japan's island of Hokkaido.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024