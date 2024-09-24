Trucks-on-Train Service: A Game-Changer in Freight Transportation

On September 18, 2023, the Trucks-on-Train service was inaugurated on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, presenting a novel approach to business growth, road decongestion, and pollution mitigation, according to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) on Tuesday.

Marking its one-year completion on September 18, officials highlighted that this transportation model offers vast growth potential. It signifies a win-win for companies and freight operations alike.

The Trucks-on-Train (TOT) service daily moves 30 trucks from Palanpur in Gujarat to Rewari in Haryana, covering 630 kilometers in approximately 12 hours. Post unloading in Rewari, the trucks resume their journey by road. Empty trucks are reloaded onto the train for the return trip.

According to a DFCCIL spokesperson, 25 of the 30 trucks are milk tankers from Amul dairy in Banas, while the remaining five carry various goods such as vegetables, machinery, and diesel. Drivers have a special coach to rest during the trip. Once unloaded in Rewari, the milk tankers travel by road to Prithala in Faridabad, maintaining milk quality due to reduced travel time.

"Residents of Delhi-NCR now enjoy fresher milk due to the corridor's efficiency," remarked the spokesperson. The entire process not only speeds up delivery but also reduces road congestion and pollution, while improving working conditions for truck drivers.

DFCCIL officials underscored the importance of Dedicated Freight Corridors for reliable, economical, and faster goods transportation. The 2,843 km corridors span seven states with a 96.4% completion rate. Eastern and Western corridors connect key commercial hubs, enhancing logistic capabilities and serving crucial sectors like coal, thermal power, and ports.

