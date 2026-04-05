Row Over Alleged BJP Kit Distribution Sparks Clashes in Kerala
Tensions emerged in central Kerala's Manaloor constituency as allegations of unauthorized kit distribution against the BJP led to clashes with UDF and LDF activists. Amidst the chaos, police action and involvement of Election Commission highlighted the potential election malpractices merely days ahead of the crucial state assembly polls.
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Allegations of unauthorized kit distribution have ignited tensions in central Kerala's Manaloor constituency, where clashes erupted between activists of the BJP and those of the UDF and LDF. The confrontation comes just days before the state assembly polls scheduled for April 9.
UDF candidate T N Prathapan claimed the kits were being manufactured and stored at a godown in Vadanappally. Over 4,000 kits were ready for distribution, with materials for an additional 10,000 kits present, according to his allegations. UDF and LDF activists demanded the arrest of BJP leaders and seizure of the establishment and related vehicles.
In response to the unrest, police and central forces were deployed to prevent further violence. Election Commission officials have begun an investigation, registering a case under sections related to bribery in elections after a similar kit distribution incident was detected earlier in Thrissur. Political figures from the UDF and LDF have called for comprehensive probes, emphasizing the need for fair electoral practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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