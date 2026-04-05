Crackdown on Electoral Corruption: Over Rs 650 Crore Seized

In a significant crackdown on electoral malpractices, enforcement authorities have seized over Rs 650 crore in illicit cash, drugs, and liquor across Indian states gearing up for elections. The Election Commission disclosed these efforts are to prevent voter allurements.

Among the states, West Bengal topped the list with Rs 319 crore worth of contraband seized, closely followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 170 crore. Extensive measures have been taken to ensure swift action, including deploying over 5,173 flying squads and 5,200 static surveillance teams to set up surprise checkpoints at various locations.

Elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will follow later with their respective voting phases. These operations are facilitated through the Electronic Seizure Management System, operational since February 26, ahead of the assembly elections announcement on March 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)