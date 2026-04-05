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Nagaland's Easter: A Beacon of Hope and Renewal

Nagaland celebrated Easter Sunday with spiritual fervor, featuring sunrise services and prayers across the state. Leaders delivered messages of hope, renewal, and peace, emphasizing the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship organized a significant sunrise service, underscoring the Christian faith and its relevance amidst societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:22 IST
Nagaland's Easter: A Beacon of Hope and Renewal
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Nagaland celebrated Easter Sunday with profound spiritual fervor, engaging in prayers, sunrise services, and heartfelt messages across the state. The occasion marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ, culminating the Holy Week's fasting and reflection.

Governor Nand Kishore Yadav extended greetings, wishing hope, renewal, and peace for everyone. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the promise of redemption and called for renewed faith guiding toward peace and compassion. With similar sentiments, Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and TR Zeliang conveyed peace and blessings in their Easter greetings.

The Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship hosted a sunrise service at Khuochiezie, attended by various congregations. Rev Ruokuovilie Sachu reminded believers about the foundation of Christian faith and the ultimate victory over sin. He urged steadfastness amid challenges, promoting faith as a guiding light beyond church walls. The celebration resonated with messages of hope and enduring Christian faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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