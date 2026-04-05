Tragic End: Dalit Girl Allegedly Murdered by Boyfriend in Rampur Karkhana

A chilling crime unfolded in the Rampur Karkhana police station area as an 18-year-old Dalit girl, Anjali, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and his associate. The distressing event occurred on Saturday night, igniting shock and fear in the community.

According to police reports, Anjali was ambushed while en route to a market with her siblings to repair a mobile phone. The perpetrators, arriving on a motorcycle, attacked the trio. As her siblings fled for safety, Anjali was pursued into a field and was fatally assaulted.

Local authorities responded swiftly, registering a case against the accused, Aditya Singh alias Shivam Singh, and Rakesh Kumar Gond. Investigations reveal the incident may be linked to a four-year relationship between Anjali and Singh. Police have detained several suspects and continue the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)