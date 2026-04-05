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Tragic End: Dalit Girl Allegedly Murdered by Boyfriend in Rampur Karkhana

An 18-year-old Dalit girl, Anjali, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Aditya Singh, and his associate in Rampur Karkhana following an altercation linked to their relationship. The incident happened while she was with her siblings. A case has been registered under murder charges and SC/ST Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:26 IST
Tragic End: Dalit Girl Allegedly Murdered by Boyfriend in Rampur Karkhana
Anjali
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling crime unfolded in the Rampur Karkhana police station area as an 18-year-old Dalit girl, Anjali, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and his associate. The distressing event occurred on Saturday night, igniting shock and fear in the community.

According to police reports, Anjali was ambushed while en route to a market with her siblings to repair a mobile phone. The perpetrators, arriving on a motorcycle, attacked the trio. As her siblings fled for safety, Anjali was pursued into a field and was fatally assaulted.

Local authorities responded swiftly, registering a case against the accused, Aditya Singh alias Shivam Singh, and Rakesh Kumar Gond. Investigations reveal the incident may be linked to a four-year relationship between Anjali and Singh. Police have detained several suspects and continue the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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