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Telangana's Monument to Justice: The New High Court Complex Unveiled

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of the three branches of democracy working in harmony, as the new Telangana High Court Zone II complex was announced. The project aims to provide modern judicial infrastructure, serving as a lasting testament to democracy and justice for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:24 IST
Telangana's Monument to Justice: The New High Court Complex Unveiled
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In a significant development for Telangana's judicial infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke on the harmonious operation of democracy's three branches—the legislature, executive, and judiciary—at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Telangana High Court Zone II.

Reddy highlighted the role of the executive in ensuring the judiciary has top-notch facilities to deliver justice swiftly. He described the project as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to construct a High Court complex that embodies democracy's core values and serves as a platform for all citizens seeking justice.

The government is committed to completing the project, slated to be one of the largest High Court buildings in India, by December 2027. This development marks a new era for public infrastructure in Telangana, with the state government investing Rs 2,583 crore in constructing this monumental judicial complex.

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