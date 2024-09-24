Left Menu

IYDF and Energizer Sports Bring Joy to Orphaned Children in Panchkula

The International Youth Development Foundation, in collaboration with Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd, hosted a charity event at the Ashiana Children's Home in Panchkula. The event provided essential goods, sports equipment, and educational materials to 30 orphaned children, fostering hope and joy through meaningful interactions and donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:44 IST
IYDF and Energizer Sports Bring Joy to Orphaned Children in Panchkula
IYDF Partners with Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd to Bring Care and Hope to Children in Orphanage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd, held a heartwarming charity event at Ashiana Children's Home in Panchkula, Haryana. The initiative, held on September 24, aimed to provide a more hopeful and enriching environment for 30 orphaned children through donations and interactive games.

The event was helmed by Amulya Bhandari, with strong backing from Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd. IYDF has a history of working towards improving living conditions and educational opportunities for underprivileged children. This collaboration extended both essential supplies and emotional support to the children.

Volunteers prepared a wide array of aid materials to meet the children's basic needs, including food items, school supplies, and sports equipment. The day began with a musical chairs game, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Aid supplies were distributed, and the volunteers engaged in heartfelt conversations with the children, who expressed a keen interest in sports. The event left both volunteers and children with feelings of fulfillment and hope, aiming to foster a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024