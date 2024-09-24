IYDF and Energizer Sports Bring Joy to Orphaned Children in Panchkula

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd, held a heartwarming charity event at Ashiana Children's Home in Panchkula, Haryana. The initiative, held on September 24, aimed to provide a more hopeful and enriching environment for 30 orphaned children through donations and interactive games.

The event was helmed by Amulya Bhandari, with strong backing from Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd. IYDF has a history of working towards improving living conditions and educational opportunities for underprivileged children. This collaboration extended both essential supplies and emotional support to the children.

Volunteers prepared a wide array of aid materials to meet the children's basic needs, including food items, school supplies, and sports equipment. The day began with a musical chairs game, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Aid supplies were distributed, and the volunteers engaged in heartfelt conversations with the children, who expressed a keen interest in sports. The event left both volunteers and children with feelings of fulfillment and hope, aiming to foster a better future.

