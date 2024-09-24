Left Menu

Massive GST Fraud Unearthed: Rs 10,179 Crore in Fake Registrations Detected

Tax officials have uncovered 10,700 fake GST registrations, evading Rs 10,179 crore in a nationwide crackdown. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) emphasizes more Aadhaar verifications and potential taxpayer restrictions. Officials stress data mismatch corrections and technological solutions to mitigate disputes due to fake invoices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:07 IST
Massive GST Fraud Unearthed: Rs 10,179 Crore in Fake Registrations Detected
  • Country:
  • India

Tax officials have detected an alarming 10,700 fake registrations under the GST, leading to evasion of Rs 10,179 crore as part of a nationwide crackdown on fraudulent companies, disclosed a senior official on Tuesday.

Shashank Priya, a member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), revealed that Aadhaar authentication of GST registrations is currently active in 12 states, with an additional four states joining by October 4. In total, 20 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, will implement Aadhaar authentication eventually.

The second all-India drive against fake registrations commenced on August 16 and will run until October 15. The latest efforts have identified 67,970 GSTINs, with around 27 percent found non-existent. Targeted actions and physical verifications are intensifying to curb these fraudulent activities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024