Aerial Bomb Attack on Kostiantynivka Results in Casualties

A Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka killed one person and injured two on Tuesday morning, according to the Dontesk regional governor Vadym Filashkin. The attack damaged two unspecified infrastructure facilities, Filashkin added via the Telegram messaging app.

The eastern town lies some 12 kilometers (8 miles) from Chasiv Yar, a town on high ground where Ukrainian forces are attempting to stave off Russian westward advances. Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine, although it has killed thousands of them. It says its strikes on infrastructure aim to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)