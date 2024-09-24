Left Menu

Aerial Bomb Attack on Kostiantynivka Results in Casualties

A Russian aerial bomb attack on Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine killed one person and injured two others. The attack also damaged infrastructure. The incident occurred near Chasiv Yar, where Ukrainian forces are resisting Russian advances. Russian officials deny targeting civilians, citing military objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:18 IST
Aerial Bomb Attack on Kostiantynivka Results in Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka killed one person and injured two on Tuesday morning, according to the Dontesk regional governor Vadym Filashkin. The attack damaged two unspecified infrastructure facilities, Filashkin added via the Telegram messaging app.

The eastern town lies some 12 kilometers (8 miles) from Chasiv Yar, a town on high ground where Ukrainian forces are attempting to stave off Russian westward advances. Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine, although it has killed thousands of them. It says its strikes on infrastructure aim to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024