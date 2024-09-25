EU Stands Firm on Deforestation Regulation Despite Global Objections

The European Union (EU) has informed WTO members that it plans to implement its deforestation regulation on December 30, despite objections from major agriculture-exporting countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, and the US, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The issue was discussed at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) committee on agriculture on September 25 and 26, where the EU confirmed its decision to proceed with the regulation despite widespread concerns. The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) is aimed at preventing the importation of products linked to deforestation.

This development is significant as it is expected to impact India's exports of coffee, leather hides, and paperboard to the EU, worth approximately USD 1.3 billion annually. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) criticized the regulation, saying it acts as a trade barrier under the guise of environmental protection. The regulation requires proof that products have not been sourced from deforested land post-December 2020, with a compliance timeline extending to 2025 for small firms.

