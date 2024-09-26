Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Plans Economic Boost Through Crop Residue Management

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser to discuss solutions for crop residue management in the state. Potential investors are interested in transforming crop residue into valuable bioproducts like biogas and biochar. The UP government is formulating an action plan to address the issue effectively.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with senior World Bank official Martin Raiser on Thursday to discuss crop residue management in the state. The meeting explored potential economic benefits of converting crop residue into valuable bioproducts such as biogas and biochar.

Raiser highlighted the significance of managing crop residue, which is typically burnt after harvest, aggravating air pollution. He emphasized the need for investment in machinery that could facilitate harvesting and aggregation of crop residue for further processing.

Potential investors have shown interest in this initiative, with companies from Singapore and the Netherlands already engaging in related projects. The UP government is developing an action plan and hopes to make significant progress in the coming months.

