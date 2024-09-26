Left Menu

Janet Yellen Optimistic About Soft Landing for U.S. Economy Amid Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that labor market and inflation data indicate the U.S. economy is heading towards a 'soft landing.' She emphasized the importance of reducing housing costs and highlighted the need for deficit reduction and investment for future growth. Yellen also addressed financial system stability and bank liquidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:10 IST
Janet Yellen Optimistic About Soft Landing for U.S. Economy Amid Inflation Concerns
Janet Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence on Thursday that the labor market and inflation data point towards a 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy. However, she noted that reducing housing costs was crucial in taming inflation. Yellen conveyed these views in a live interview with CNBC, adding that comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate is on track to decline to a neutral policy level.

'I've always believed in the possibility of a soft landing – reducing inflation while maintaining a strong labor market,' Yellen stated. She added that there were signs of potential declines in housing costs.

Yellen also stressed the necessity of U.S. deficit reduction to manage interest costs over time. However, she emphasized that the Biden administration prioritizes continued investment in economic sectors poised for future growth. On financial system stability, Yellen remarked that banks remain well-capitalized despite challenges posed by uninsured deposits in 2023. She mentioned ongoing discussions among banking regulators to improve access to liquidity and the Federal Reserve's discount window for banks with uninsured deposits.

Yellen concluded by noting that any changes to bank deposit insurance limits fall under Congress's jurisdiction, while regulators are focused on enhancing liquidity accessibility when required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024