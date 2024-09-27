Left Menu

Coocaa Launches Revolutionary 55" Coolita Smart TV at Unbeatable Price During Flipkart's Big Billion Days

Coocaa, renowned for its Guinness World Record, introduces the 55" Coolita Smart TV during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, offering top-tier features at a groundbreaking price. Priced at Rs 22,999, the TV can be purchased for as low as Rs 19,999 with bank offers.

Coocaa 55" Coolita Smart TV at an Unprecedented Price During Flipkart's Big Billion Days. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi on September 27, Coocaa—a Guinness World Record holder—ushers in a new era for smart TVs with its 55" Coolita Smart TV, available at an unprecedented price during Flipkart's Big Billion Days. The TV's official price is set at Rs 22,999, with potential reductions to Rs 19,999 through bank offers.

The 55" Coolita Smart TV boasts an array of features aimed at enhancing the viewing experience, all while providing outstanding value. It leverages Coocaa's Chameleon Extreme 2.0 picture processing engine for superior pixel clarity, sharpness, and color accuracy. Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, creating an immersive audio experience. With UHD resolution, blue light and flicker-eye-care technology, and a sleek LED screen, this offering redefines affordable, high-quality home entertainment. Customers also benefit from a 1-year comprehensive warranty. 'We're excited to offer the 55-inch Coolita Smart TV at an unprecedented price point,' said Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited. 'Our aim is to make premium entertainment accessible to everyone, and with this special launch during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, we're making that vision a reality.'

With a history spanning over 30 years, Coocaa has established itself as a global leader in consumer electronics. The brand's Guinness World Record and over 25 international design awards underscore its dedication to innovation and design. Coocaa operates in nine global markets, maintains six research and development centers, and has over 350 service centers in India, cementing its reputation for cutting-edge products and stellar customer service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

