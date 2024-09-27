Left Menu

Authum Investment & Infrastructure to Acquire Major Stake in Prataap Snacks

Authum Investment & Infrastructure and Mahi Madhusudan Kela will acquire a 46.85% stake in Prataap Snacks through an Rs 846.60 crore deal. The acquisition involves purchasing equity shares from private equity promoters and initiating an open offer for a 26% stake. Prataap Snacks will remain listed post-offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:33 IST
Authum Investment & Infrastructure to Acquire Major Stake in Prataap Snacks
  • Country:
  • India

Authum Investment & Infrastructure and Mahi Madhusudan Kela are set to acquire a significant 46.85% stake in Prataap Snacks, the company behind the snack brand Yellow Diamond and sweet snacks brand Rich Feast.

The transaction, valued at Rs 846.60 crore, involves purchasing shares from three Private Equity promoters—Peak XV Partners Growth Investments I, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings II, and Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments. The purchase agreement, filed this morning, outlines that 1.02 crore equity shares will be acquired at Rs 746 per share.

In addition to this strategic acquisition, the company has also announced an open offer for a 26% stake from the market at an offer price of Rs 864 per share, totaling Rs 544.17 crore. Despite the acquisition, Prataap Snacks will continue to be a listed entity. Established in 2003, Prataap Snacks operates multiple manufacturing facilities and partners with numerous distributors, achieving a revenue of Rs 1,617.93 crore for the financial year 2024 with a 10-year CAGR growth of 14%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024