PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro Line Amid Political Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune on September 29, local MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol announced. This will also include laying the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj stretch.

The virtual inauguration comes after heavy rains cancelled Modi's planned visit to Pune, where he was to launch a series of development projects worth Rs 22,600 crore.

Political tensions have ensued, with NCP (SP) leaders criticizing the delay and suggesting the project should have been opened earlier. MVA leaders warned they might open the Metro line if the government delayed further.

(With inputs from agencies.)