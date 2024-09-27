Left Menu

PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro Line Amid Political Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune on September 29, following the cancellation of his visit due to heavy rains. The virtual inauguration has sparked political tensions, with rival parties criticizing the delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:39 IST
PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro Line Amid Political Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune on September 29, local MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol announced. This will also include laying the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj stretch.

The virtual inauguration comes after heavy rains cancelled Modi's planned visit to Pune, where he was to launch a series of development projects worth Rs 22,600 crore.

Political tensions have ensued, with NCP (SP) leaders criticizing the delay and suggesting the project should have been opened earlier. MVA leaders warned they might open the Metro line if the government delayed further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024