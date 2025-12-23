BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi as 'Leader of Propaganda' Amidst Germany Visit
BJP spokespersons have sharply criticized Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a propagandist and accusing him of defaming India during his Germany visit. They dismissed Gandhi's allegations of election malpractice and misuse of investigating agencies, asserting his attacks are scripted and lack substance.
In a fiery exchange of words, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his recent remarks made during a visit to Germany. BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam has suggested that Gandhi's critiques are orchestrated, claiming the public views them as mere political theater.
Shahzad Poonawalla, another BJP representative, further escalated the criticism, labeling Gandhi a "leader of propaganda" and accusing him of tarnishing India's image abroad. Poonawalla alleged Gandhi's complaints about India's institutions being compromised were politically motivated and lacking in substance.
Addressing his concerns during a speech in Berlin, Gandhi accused the Indian government of manipulating electoral processes and weaponizing investigating agencies. However, the BJP has strongly countered these accusations, insisting that Gandhi's claims are baseless and his podium rhetoric fails to resonate with substantial truth.
