Left Menu

LPU's 34 Faculty Members Ranked Among World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrates as 34 faculty members are recognized among the world's top 2% scientists by Stanford University. This reflects LPU's commitment to impactful research across various fields including AI, medicine, and environmental sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:33 IST
LPU's 34 Faculty Members Ranked Among World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford
Lovely Professional University. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has reached a new milestone in the global academic landscape, with 34 of its faculty members being recognized among the world's top 2% scientists by Stanford University, USA. This is a considerable increase from last year's 22 members, highlighting LPU's escalating influence in the realm of research. Two faculty members have also achieved the 2nd rank in India in the specialized fields of AI and Image Processing & Food Processing.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, LPU's Founder Chancellor & Rajya Sabha Member, expressed immense gratitude and congratulated all the faculty members for their groundbreaking achievements. Mittal emphasized that this acknowledgment showcases the exceptional research being conducted by the institution and reflects its steadfast commitment to impactful, high-quality research. Faculty members have excelled in diverse domains including medicinal and biomolecular chemistry, artificial intelligence, image processing, pharmacology, and more.

In total, 34 faculty members from LPU have made significant contributions across 17 different research fields. Notably, in Materials Science, three faculty members were recognized for their pioneering work in new materials. Additionally, two researchers earned accolades for their advancements in artificial intelligence and image processing. The list also included individuals from the fields of Energy, Environmental Sciences, Networking and Telecommunications, among others. This comprehensive recognition underscores LPU's dedication to fostering a robust research culture and contributing to global scientific progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024