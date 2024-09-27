LPU's 34 Faculty Members Ranked Among World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has reached a new milestone in the global academic landscape, with 34 of its faculty members being recognized among the world's top 2% scientists by Stanford University, USA. This is a considerable increase from last year's 22 members, highlighting LPU's escalating influence in the realm of research. Two faculty members have also achieved the 2nd rank in India in the specialized fields of AI and Image Processing & Food Processing.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, LPU's Founder Chancellor & Rajya Sabha Member, expressed immense gratitude and congratulated all the faculty members for their groundbreaking achievements. Mittal emphasized that this acknowledgment showcases the exceptional research being conducted by the institution and reflects its steadfast commitment to impactful, high-quality research. Faculty members have excelled in diverse domains including medicinal and biomolecular chemistry, artificial intelligence, image processing, pharmacology, and more.

In total, 34 faculty members from LPU have made significant contributions across 17 different research fields. Notably, in Materials Science, three faculty members were recognized for their pioneering work in new materials. Additionally, two researchers earned accolades for their advancements in artificial intelligence and image processing. The list also included individuals from the fields of Energy, Environmental Sciences, Networking and Telecommunications, among others. This comprehensive recognition underscores LPU's dedication to fostering a robust research culture and contributing to global scientific progress.

