India to Save Big on Crude Imports Amid Falling International Prices

With the softening of crude prices in the international market, the government is poised to save as much as Rs 60,000 crore on crude imports this fiscal compared to the previous year. According to estimates, every USD 1 per barrel decrease in crude prices results in annual savings of around Rs 13,000 crore on India's import bill.

The economic survey of 2024 has estimated the average crude price at USD 84 per barrel for this fiscal. However, crude prices have now decreased to a range between USD 70 and USD 75 per barrel. Experts assert that if prices stabilize within this range, India will enjoy substantial savings on crude imports in the remaining part of this fiscal year.

Ajay Kedia, Director of Kedia Advisory, told ANI, "The Indian government has set a target near USD 85, and the current rates are around USD 70 to 72, indicating significant gains. Predictions for 2025 expect prices to remain below USD 80, a trend that could benefit the Indian economy if sustained until March 2025." A sizable portion of India's foreign exchange reserves is used for buying crude, and reducing the import bill could lead to the appreciation of the Indian Rupee against other major currencies.

Currently, the Indian Rupee is stable at 83.60 against the USD, while many currencies in the developed world have seen significant depreciation. "India's economy stands to benefit substantially from crude oil prices falling to around USD 75 per barrel. This could offer potential savings of USD 15-18 billion annually on the import bill, reduce inflation, and create fiscal space for essential investments," added Kedia.

According to RBI data, India's foreign exchange reserves have reached an all-time high of approximately USD 689 billion, providing a solid foundation for economic stability. The robust reserves, along with lower crude oil prices, will give the government leeway to spend more on infrastructure and social welfare programs as well as reduce its borrowings.

Despite the positive outlook, the government remains cautious about passing the savings onto consumers. Concerns over a potential global recession and the RBI's decision on rate cuts have delayed decisions on reducing retail prices of petrol and diesel. Meanwhile, oil companies are reaping significant profits from the sale of petrol and diesel.

Overall, the scenario looks favorable for the Indian economy. Strong equity markets, a resilient Rupee, and robust foreign reserves indicate positive momentum, even as global oil prices decline.

