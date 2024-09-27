Left Menu

Airbnb Highlights Trending Destinations for Indian Travelers This Festive and Autumn Season

Airbnb reveals trending domestic and international travel destinations among Indian travelers from September to November, aligning with World Tourism Day's theme, 'Tourism and Peace.' The list includes popular domestic locales like Kanpur and Lakshadweep, and international favorites such as Tokyo and the Amalfi Coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:59 IST
Airbnb Highlights Trending Destinations for Indian Travelers This Festive and Autumn Season
Airbnb reveals trending domestic and international destinations for the festive and autumn season. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As World Tourism Day approaches, Airbnb has unveiled the trending travel destinations for Indian travelers during the upcoming festive and autumn season, spanning September to November. The popular platform highlights a mix of domestic and international spots capturing the interest of Indian tourists.

The theme for this year's World Tourism Day, 'Tourism and Peace,' stresses the significant role travel plays in fostering peace and mutual understanding between cultures. Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, elaborates, 'The festive and autumn season presents a unique opportunity for Indian travelers to explore both domestic and international destinations. We're witnessing a thrilling trend towards unique travel experiences, which not only boosts tourism but also facilitates cultural exchange.' Leading the list of domestic destinations are Kanpur, notable for its grand Dussehra festivities, and Lakshadweep, celebrated for its tropical allure. Other favored spots include Ujjain, renowned for its spiritual aura, and Munsiyari in Uttarakhand, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas.

Internationally, Indian travelers are setting their sights on stunning locations known for their unique seasonal activities. Tokyo tops the list with its momijigari (autumn leaf viewing), followed by the serene Amalfi Coast, perfect for an off-season Mediterranean escape. Baku's combination of modern architecture and rich history against vibrant autumn backdrops is making it a sought-after destination. Additionally, Kyoto, Spain's Nord de Palma District, and countries like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Montenegro are emerging as favorites among Indian travelers, offering rich cultural experiences and picturesque autumn landscapes.

As Indian tourists embrace both familiar and new destinations this festive and autumn season, these locales offer them a mix of natural beauty, cultural richness, and seasonal charm, promising unforgettable escapes. Since its inception in 2007, Airbnb has revolutionized travel by allowing hosts to offer unique stays and experiences, fostering genuine connections between guests and communities worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024