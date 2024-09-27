Airbnb Highlights Trending Destinations for Indian Travelers This Festive and Autumn Season

As World Tourism Day approaches, Airbnb has unveiled the trending travel destinations for Indian travelers during the upcoming festive and autumn season, spanning September to November. The popular platform highlights a mix of domestic and international spots capturing the interest of Indian tourists.

The theme for this year's World Tourism Day, 'Tourism and Peace,' stresses the significant role travel plays in fostering peace and mutual understanding between cultures. Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, elaborates, 'The festive and autumn season presents a unique opportunity for Indian travelers to explore both domestic and international destinations. We're witnessing a thrilling trend towards unique travel experiences, which not only boosts tourism but also facilitates cultural exchange.' Leading the list of domestic destinations are Kanpur, notable for its grand Dussehra festivities, and Lakshadweep, celebrated for its tropical allure. Other favored spots include Ujjain, renowned for its spiritual aura, and Munsiyari in Uttarakhand, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas.

Internationally, Indian travelers are setting their sights on stunning locations known for their unique seasonal activities. Tokyo tops the list with its momijigari (autumn leaf viewing), followed by the serene Amalfi Coast, perfect for an off-season Mediterranean escape. Baku's combination of modern architecture and rich history against vibrant autumn backdrops is making it a sought-after destination. Additionally, Kyoto, Spain's Nord de Palma District, and countries like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Montenegro are emerging as favorites among Indian travelers, offering rich cultural experiences and picturesque autumn landscapes.

As Indian tourists embrace both familiar and new destinations this festive and autumn season, these locales offer them a mix of natural beauty, cultural richness, and seasonal charm, promising unforgettable escapes. Since its inception in 2007, Airbnb has revolutionized travel by allowing hosts to offer unique stays and experiences, fostering genuine connections between guests and communities worldwide.

