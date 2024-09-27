Left Menu

Indian Railways Implements New Metal Fencing to Prevent Track Obstructions

The Indian Railways has introduced a W-Beam type metal fencing system designed to deter cattle and two-wheelers from crossing train tracks, improving safety as train speeds increase. This initiative comes as part of broader efforts to reduce railway accidents and enhance operational safety. Over 6,547 km of fencing has been completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:57 IST
Indian Railways Implements New Metal Fencing to Prevent Track Obstructions
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways has unveiled a new W-Beam metal fencing system to mitigate the problem of cattle and two-wheelers crossing train tracks. This development aims to bolster safety, especially as trains reach higher speeds, up to 160 kmph in certain sections.

Designed to address gaps at ground level and between beams, the fencing has proven effective where traditional barriers have failed. Officials noted that older fencing methods often did not prevent cattle from entering railway tracks, leading to accidents.

In addition to fencing, pedestrian subways are being constructed to facilitate safe crossings for cattle, two-wheelers, and pedestrians. The railways' safety measures, including the latest Automatic Train Protection system, Kavach 4.0, have considerably reduced accident rates, showcasing the positive impact of these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024