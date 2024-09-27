Indian Railways Implements New Metal Fencing to Prevent Track Obstructions
The Indian Railways has introduced a W-Beam type metal fencing system designed to deter cattle and two-wheelers from crossing train tracks, improving safety as train speeds increase. This initiative comes as part of broader efforts to reduce railway accidents and enhance operational safety. Over 6,547 km of fencing has been completed.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railways has unveiled a new W-Beam metal fencing system to mitigate the problem of cattle and two-wheelers crossing train tracks. This development aims to bolster safety, especially as trains reach higher speeds, up to 160 kmph in certain sections.
Designed to address gaps at ground level and between beams, the fencing has proven effective where traditional barriers have failed. Officials noted that older fencing methods often did not prevent cattle from entering railway tracks, leading to accidents.
In addition to fencing, pedestrian subways are being constructed to facilitate safe crossings for cattle, two-wheelers, and pedestrians. The railways' safety measures, including the latest Automatic Train Protection system, Kavach 4.0, have considerably reduced accident rates, showcasing the positive impact of these initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)