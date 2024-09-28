Left Menu

India's Inbound Tourism on the Rise: Jan-June Stats Reveal Strong Growth

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India from January to June reached nearly 4.78 million, with Bangladesh and the US being the primary source countries, the Ministry of Tourism reported. Though inbound tourism is trailing pre-pandemic levels, foreign exchange earnings have increased, indicating higher per-person spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:18 IST
India's Inbound Tourism on the Rise: Jan-June Stats Reveal Strong Growth
  • Country:
  • India

New data from the Ministry of Tourism reveals that India welcomed nearly 4.78 million foreign tourists from January to June, with the majority coming from Bangladesh and the United States. Despite recovering from the pandemic slump, inbound tourism has yet to meet pre-pandemic levels.

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in June 2024 were 7,06,045 compared to 6,48,008 in June 2023, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9%. However, the figures represent a 2.8% decline relative to June 2019. For the January-June period of 2024, FTAs grew by 9.1% over 2023 but fell by 9.8% compared to January-June 2019.

In contrast to the stagnation in tourist numbers, foreign exchange earnings surged, with USD 15.339 billion earned in the first half of 2024—a 17.62% increase over the same period in 2023. Experts remain optimistic that inbound tourism figures will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024