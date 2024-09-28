Left Menu

India's Quick Commerce Industry Experiences 280% Sales Surge in Two Years

India's quick commerce industry has grown by 280% from USD 0.5 billion in FY22 to USD 3.3 billion in FY24. The sector, still largely untapped with a 7% penetration rate, offers significant expansion opportunities. Experts predict its crucial role in India's retail future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:11 IST
India's Quick Commerce Industry Experiences 280% Sales Surge in Two Years
Representataive Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's quick commerce industry has seen a staggering 280% growth over the past two years, with sales skyrocketing from USD 0.5 billion in FY22 to USD 3.3 billion in FY24, according to a new report by financial services firm Chryseum.

Quick commerce, or rapid delivery of small orders, is outpacing traditional e-commerce by growing at an annual rate of 73%, compared to the 14% annual growth rate of e-commerce. This shift underscores the growing consumer preference for faster and more convenient delivery options.

Currently valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2024, India's quick commerce market is projected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Despite the rapid growth, the sector's penetration rate stands at just 7% of the total addressable market, valued at USD 45 billion, highlighting significant potential for further expansion.

To capitalize on this potential, quick commerce platforms are increasingly partnering with manufacturers for direct sourcing, effectively bypassing traditional distributor networks. This strategy allows platforms to streamline operations, reduce costs, and offer more competitive pricing to consumers.

The tech infrastructure of these platforms is designed to continuously improve operational processes, enhancing speed and efficiency in response to growing demand for instant deliveries. Experts believe quick commerce will play an increasingly important role in India's retail landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024