World Padel League Announces Second Season in Mumbai, Partners With Wizcraft for Unforgettable Sports and Music Event

The World Padel League, after a successful first season in Dubai, is set to host its second season in Mumbai, India, from February 6th to 9th, 2024, at the NESCO Center. This unique event will feature top international Padel players and live music performances, supported by key partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:15 IST
World Padel League Dubai Comes to Mumbai, The greatest show on Court. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Following the success of its inaugural season at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, the World Padel League, in collaboration with Wizcraft Entertainment, is set to launch its second season in Mumbai, India.

With Padel rising as the world's fastest-growing sport, the event, scheduled from February 6th to 9th, 2024, at the NESCO Center, promises to feature top male and female Padel players from around the globe. The tournament will also include a live music concert, cementing the blend of high-octane sports action and world-class entertainment. The Indian Padel Federation is among the supporters of this hybrid event.

Wizcraft Entertainment will lead this initiative in India, with Eva Live as the concert partner and Zomato Live managing ticketing. Navdeep Arneja, COO of World Padel League, expressed confidence in replicating Dubai's success in Mumbai. Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President of the Indian Padel Federation, emphasized the event's potential to boost Padel's popularity in India. Andre Timmins of Wizcraft International highlighted the unique combination of sports and music entertainment, aiming to offer an unparalleled experience for the Indian audience.

