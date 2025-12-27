Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky
Russia's Defence Ministry reported the interception of 111 Ukrainian drones within three hours across six regions, including eight over Moscow. Moscow's mayor said 11 more were neutralized en route to the city. Airport security measures included temporary airspace restrictions at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports.
