Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

Russia's Defence Ministry reported the interception of 111 Ukrainian drones within three hours across six regions, including eight over Moscow. Moscow's mayor said 11 more were neutralized en route to the city. Airport security measures included temporary airspace restrictions at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Defence Ministry has successfully intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones in a span of three hours, targeting six different regions, including the airspace above Moscow.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, added that an additional cluster of 11 drones was neutralized while approaching the city.

As a result of these aerial threats, Russia's aviation oversight body, Rosaviatsia, enforced temporary airspace restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports to ensure security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

