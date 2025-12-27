Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

Russia's Defence Ministry has successfully intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones in a span of three hours, targeting six different regions, including the airspace above Moscow.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, added that an additional cluster of 11 drones was neutralized while approaching the city.

As a result of these aerial threats, Russia's aviation oversight body, Rosaviatsia, enforced temporary airspace restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports to ensure security.

(With inputs from agencies.)