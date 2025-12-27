TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on Saturday that he intends to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31. His visit is aimed at urging the Election Commission (EC) to disclose the list of 1.31 crore voters in West Bengal flagged for 'logical discrepancies' during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee issued a stern warning, declaring he would protest outside the EC office in Delhi if his request remained unanswered. He questioned the seemingly partisan nature of the discrepancies, suggesting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be behind efforts to strike genuine voters off the rolls following the SIR in Bengal.

The TMC leader, also a Member of Parliament, criticized the execution of the SIR, citing that it was rushed and unorganized, leading to suicides among those affected by the exercise. As a counter-move, Banerjee announced a series of public engagements across West Bengal starting January 2 to highlight the TMC government's accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)