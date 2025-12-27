Left Menu

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee plans to meet the Chief Election Commissioner to address voter discrepancies in West Bengal after the SIR exercise flagged 1.31 crore voters. Banerjee accuses the EC and BJP of targeting the state politically. He promises demonstrations if genuine voters are removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:24 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on Saturday that he intends to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31. His visit is aimed at urging the Election Commission (EC) to disclose the list of 1.31 crore voters in West Bengal flagged for 'logical discrepancies' during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee issued a stern warning, declaring he would protest outside the EC office in Delhi if his request remained unanswered. He questioned the seemingly partisan nature of the discrepancies, suggesting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be behind efforts to strike genuine voters off the rolls following the SIR in Bengal.

The TMC leader, also a Member of Parliament, criticized the execution of the SIR, citing that it was rushed and unorganized, leading to suicides among those affected by the exercise. As a counter-move, Banerjee announced a series of public engagements across West Bengal starting January 2 to highlight the TMC government's accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

