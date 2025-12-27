Left Menu

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed 5,100 free cooking gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The initiative, aimed at reducing air pollution, highlights the scheme's success in providing healthier and dignified lives for women. Approximately 2.6 lakh families in Delhi have benefited so far.

Delhi Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded a significant step towards combating air pollution by distributing 5,100 cooking gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana on Saturday. The event, held at Thyagraj stadium, was attended by prominent figures, including MP Bansuri Swaraj and Delhi's Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Gupta emphasized that the initiative is not just about providing gas connections but is part of a broader campaign to introduce dignity, health, and cleanliness into women's lives. The scheme, launched in 2014, has nationally benefitted over 10 crore families, significantly improving indoor environments by reducing smoke-related health issues.

According to Gupta, the Ujjwala Yojana has been pivotal in alleviating traditional health risks associated with firewood and coal stoves, already aiding 2.6 lakh families in Delhi alone. The switch to clean fuel is expected to drastically cut down indoor pollution, contributing to a cleaner and healthier urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

