Actor Sivaji Faces Women's Commission Over Inappropriate Remarks
Telugu actor Sivaji apologized before the Telangana State Women's Commission for inappropriate remarks on women's attire made at a film event. He admitted his mistake and promised to treat women with respect henceforth. The Commission emphasized responsible portrayal and safety measures for women in film events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Telugu actor Sivaji appeared before the Telangana State Women's Commission following a summons for making inappropriate comments about women's attire at a film event.
During the inquiry, Sivaji issued a public apology, retracting his remarks entirely and committing to treating women with respect in future interactions.
The Commission highlighted the importance of responsible behavior in the film industry, urging film producers and directors to portray women respectfully and calling for adequate safety measures for female artistes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Councillor's Apology After Viral Language Controversy
Harish Rawat Demands Apology Over AI-Generated Reel Controversy
Security Forces Enhance Safety Measures in Srinagar with Anti-Sabotage Operations
Maharashtra's Road Safety Measures Show Promise in Reducing Fatalities
Bear Scare at School: Wildlife Intrusion Spurs Safety Measures in Uttarakhand