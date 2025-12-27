Left Menu

Actor Sivaji Faces Women's Commission Over Inappropriate Remarks

Telugu actor Sivaji apologized before the Telangana State Women's Commission for inappropriate remarks on women's attire made at a film event. He admitted his mistake and promised to treat women with respect henceforth. The Commission emphasized responsible portrayal and safety measures for women in film events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:25 IST
Actor Sivaji Faces Women's Commission Over Inappropriate Remarks
Sivaji
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Sivaji appeared before the Telangana State Women's Commission following a summons for making inappropriate comments about women's attire at a film event.

During the inquiry, Sivaji issued a public apology, retracting his remarks entirely and committing to treating women with respect in future interactions.

The Commission highlighted the importance of responsible behavior in the film industry, urging film producers and directors to portray women respectfully and calling for adequate safety measures for female artistes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Twists and Turns: Unraveling the Ankita Bhandari Case

New Twists and Turns: Unraveling the Ankita Bhandari Case

 India
2
Illegal Lenders Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Suicide

Illegal Lenders Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Suicide

 India
3
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Li...

 India
4
Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025