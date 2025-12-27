Actor Sivaji Faces Women's Commission Over Inappropriate Remarks

Telugu actor Sivaji appeared before the Telangana State Women's Commission following a summons for making inappropriate comments about women's attire at a film event.

During the inquiry, Sivaji issued a public apology, retracting his remarks entirely and committing to treating women with respect in future interactions.

The Commission highlighted the importance of responsible behavior in the film industry, urging film producers and directors to portray women respectfully and calling for adequate safety measures for female artistes.

(With inputs from agencies.)