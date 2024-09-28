Kauvery Marathon Salem to Attract 5,000 Participants Focused on Heart Health
The 4th Kauvery Marathon Salem, themed 'Run for Your Healthy Heart,' will welcome nearly 5,000 participants to promote heart health and physical fitness. The event's official T-shirt and medal were unveiled by V. Selvam, Director of Kauvery Hospital Salem, highlighting the community's dedication to cardiovascular wellness.
- Country:
- India
This year's 4th Kauvery Marathon Salem, themed 'Run for Your Healthy Heart,' expects to draw around 5,000 participants, highlighting the critical importance of heart health and physical fitness.
In an unveiling ceremony, Mr. V. Selvam, Facility Director of Kauvery Hospital Salem, introduced the official marathon T-shirt and medal. Selvam emphasized the marathon's role in raising awareness about cardiovascular wellness, saying, 'The increasing participation reveals the community's commitment to heart health. This year's theme underlines the necessity of active living for heart health.'
With the marathon approaching, participants are gearing up to endorse heart health and overall fitness.
ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI holds no responsibility for the content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We understand diversity, it's in our blood and culture: PM Modi at community event in New York.
Indian diaspora has always been the country's strongest brand ambassadors, PM Narendra Modi says at community event in New York.
India and America are together in festival of democracy: PM Modi at New York community event.