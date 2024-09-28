Kauvery Marathon Salem to Attract 5,000 Participants Focused on Heart Health

This year's 4th Kauvery Marathon Salem, themed 'Run for Your Healthy Heart,' expects to draw around 5,000 participants, highlighting the critical importance of heart health and physical fitness.

In an unveiling ceremony, Mr. V. Selvam, Facility Director of Kauvery Hospital Salem, introduced the official marathon T-shirt and medal. Selvam emphasized the marathon's role in raising awareness about cardiovascular wellness, saying, 'The increasing participation reveals the community's commitment to heart health. This year's theme underlines the necessity of active living for heart health.'

With the marathon approaching, participants are gearing up to endorse heart health and overall fitness.

