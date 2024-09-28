Motiaz Group: Transforming Tricity Real Estate with Innovation and Legacy

Motiaz Group stands out in Punjab's real estate scene with its unwavering commitment and visionary projects. Founded by Pawan Bansal, the group started as a humble land trading business and has since become a hallmark of innovation and excellence in the Tricity region.

Pawan Bansal's journey from Nabha to transforming Tricity's real estate began in 1995. His first major venture, Mamta Enclaves launched in 1997, set the quality benchmark with 612 plots over 25 acres. Further success came with Royale Estate in 2004, introducing the first high-rise project in the area, propelling Motiaz Group into the spotlight.

Today, the legacy continues with Mukul Bansal as Managing Director, blending experience and modern strategies. With a background in civil engineering and marketing from LSE, Mukul has driven projects like Pacific Centre and Motiaz Blue Ridge, aiming to establish Motiaz as a national real estate leader while staying true to its family values.

