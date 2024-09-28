Left Menu

India's Iron, Manganese, and Aluminium Production Soars

The production of iron ore and manganese ore in India witnessed significant growth during the April-August period of the ongoing fiscal year. Iron ore output rose by 7.4% to 116 million tonnes, while manganese ore production increased by 15.4% to 1.5 million tonnes. Notably, primary aluminium also saw a rise, indicating strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and automotive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:22 IST
India's Iron, Manganese, and Aluminium Production Soars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The production of iron ore and manganese ore in India saw a notable increase during the April-August period of the current fiscal year, according to provisional data from the mines ministry. Iron ore output escalated by 7.4% to 116 million tonnes compared to 108 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, manganese ore production surged by 15.4% to 1.5 million tonnes, surpassing the previous year's 1.3 million tonnes. The mines ministry highlighted that iron ore contributes to about 70% of the nation's total mineral production, valued in monetary terms.

The non-ferrous metal sector also experienced growth, with primary aluminium production rising to 17.49 lakh tonnes from 17.26 lakh tonnes, and refined copper production climbing by 5.8% to 2.02 lakh tonnes. These trends are reflective of robust demand conditions in user industries such as steel, energy, and construction, underscoring India's position as a leading global producer in these sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024