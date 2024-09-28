India's Iron, Manganese, and Aluminium Production Soars

The production of iron ore and manganese ore in India saw a notable increase during the April-August period of the current fiscal year, according to provisional data from the mines ministry. Iron ore output escalated by 7.4% to 116 million tonnes compared to 108 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, manganese ore production surged by 15.4% to 1.5 million tonnes, surpassing the previous year's 1.3 million tonnes. The mines ministry highlighted that iron ore contributes to about 70% of the nation's total mineral production, valued in monetary terms.

The non-ferrous metal sector also experienced growth, with primary aluminium production rising to 17.49 lakh tonnes from 17.26 lakh tonnes, and refined copper production climbing by 5.8% to 2.02 lakh tonnes. These trends are reflective of robust demand conditions in user industries such as steel, energy, and construction, underscoring India's position as a leading global producer in these sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)