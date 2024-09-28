India's Iron, Manganese, and Aluminium Production Soars
The production of iron ore and manganese ore in India witnessed significant growth during the April-August period of the ongoing fiscal year. Iron ore output rose by 7.4% to 116 million tonnes, while manganese ore production increased by 15.4% to 1.5 million tonnes. Notably, primary aluminium also saw a rise, indicating strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and automotive.
The production of iron ore and manganese ore in India saw a notable increase during the April-August period of the current fiscal year, according to provisional data from the mines ministry. Iron ore output escalated by 7.4% to 116 million tonnes compared to 108 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal year.
Meanwhile, manganese ore production surged by 15.4% to 1.5 million tonnes, surpassing the previous year's 1.3 million tonnes. The mines ministry highlighted that iron ore contributes to about 70% of the nation's total mineral production, valued in monetary terms.
The non-ferrous metal sector also experienced growth, with primary aluminium production rising to 17.49 lakh tonnes from 17.26 lakh tonnes, and refined copper production climbing by 5.8% to 2.02 lakh tonnes. These trends are reflective of robust demand conditions in user industries such as steel, energy, and construction, underscoring India's position as a leading global producer in these sectors.
