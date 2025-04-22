UK MP Navendu Mishra's Traditional Indian Wedding in Lucknow

Navendu Mishra, a prominent figure in British politics and Labour Party Member of Parliament, tied the knot with Garima Tiwari in a culturally rich ceremony in Lucknow.

The event was steeped in traditional Indian customs, highlighting Mishra's deep-rooted connection to his Indian heritage despite his upbringing in the United Kingdom.

The wedding was attended by notable dignitaries and reflects Mishra's standing among political circles both in India and the UK, cementing his role as a bridge between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)