Karnataka Stands Firm Against Hindi Imposition

The Karnataka Chief Minister has taken a firm stance against the imposition of Hindi by the central government, stressing the state's dedication to the two-language policy. The Chief Minister made the announcement during a press briefing in Addihalli, Mandya, on Monday.

"I will not allow Hindi imposition. If the Centre tries to impose it, we will not accept it," he declared, reiterating Karnataka's commitment to using only Kannada and English as the mediums of instruction. This clarification reinforced the government's stand on maintaining the current language policy.

In response to concerns about Hindi being taught in some schools, the Chief Minister emphasized, "We don't have a three-language policy. We will teach only Kannada and English," underscoring the state's focus on promoting regional and English education.

(With inputs from agencies.)