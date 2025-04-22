The Mixed Legacy of Pope Francis' Fight Against Clerical Abuse
Pope Francis' tenure was marked by efforts to address clerical sexual abuse, which left a complex legacy of progress and disappointment. Despite some significant changes, many argue that his measures fell short of the expectations set. Survivors and advocates still call for greater transparency and accountability within the Church.
In 2018, Pope Francis, visibly moved, listened to victims of clerical sexual abuse in Dublin. While he attempted significant reforms, many felt disillusioned by the slow pace and limited scope of the changes.
He did set up systems for accountability and transparency, including a Vatican anti-abuse commission, but challenges remain. Some survivors, like Marie Collins, expressed 'tremendous disappointment' with the Church's slow progress, although acknowledging improvements.
With his papacy now concluded, the Catholic Church continues to face calls for decisive action to protect future generations from abuse, with a demand for real policies that could stem the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope
- Francis
- clerical
- abuse
- Church
- accountability
- transparency
- survivors
- reforms
- legacy
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Accountability from Congress Over Minister's Remarks
BJP's Kerala Outreach Stumbles Amid Church Land Controversy
Call for Accountability in West Bengal: Education Sector in Turmoil
Controversial Church Land Ownership Article Sparks Political Tensions
Wafq Law Chaos in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: BJP Demands Accountability