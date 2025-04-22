The Mixed Legacy of Pope Francis' Fight Against Clerical Abuse

In 2018, Pope Francis, visibly moved, listened to victims of clerical sexual abuse in Dublin. While he attempted significant reforms, many felt disillusioned by the slow pace and limited scope of the changes.

He did set up systems for accountability and transparency, including a Vatican anti-abuse commission, but challenges remain. Some survivors, like Marie Collins, expressed 'tremendous disappointment' with the Church's slow progress, although acknowledging improvements.

With his papacy now concluded, the Catholic Church continues to face calls for decisive action to protect future generations from abuse, with a demand for real policies that could stem the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)