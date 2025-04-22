Boosting Rural Prospects: Gadkari's Call for Agriculture and Bamboo Innovation

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has called for a heightened focus on enhancing the agriculture growth rate and increasing purchasing power in rural India. This, he suggests, could deter the youth from migrating to metropolitan hubs like Delhi and Mumbai.

At a recent event, Gadkari pointed out the disparity between governmental support prices for agriculture crops and their commercial market rates. By closing this gap and enhancing agricultural productivity, he believes rural areas can retain their youth.

Gadkari also highlighted the potential of bamboo resources, which can drive rural employment and development. He suggested bamboo could serve as a substitute for coal in energy production and also be used in construction, urging further research by IITs supported by the Bamboo Mission.

