Heart Health Alert: Excessive Workouts & Supplements Pose Risks for Youngsters

Experts warn against excessive workouts and overconsumption of supplements, which can harm heart health. Cardiologists emphasize moderation in exercise and caution against high protein intake and steroids. Regular health checks and gradual increases in exercise intensity recommended to prevent heart disorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:58 IST
Jaipur's top Heart Experts Highlight the impact of excessive exercise on heart. Image Credit: ANI
VMPL New Delhi [India], September 28: In a bid to build muscular physiques, numerous young individuals are engaging in excessive workouts and consuming various supplements, inadvertently putting their heart health at risk. Cardiologists warn about the rising incidence of heart diseases among the youth due to these practices.

Get Tested Before Intense Exercise - Dr. G.L Sharma, Chairman of Priyanka Heart Care Centre, advises that 150 minutes of exercise per week—30 minutes a day for five days—is optimal for physical and mental well-being. He cautions that any discomfort during exercise should prompt immediate cessation and recommends health testing before high-intensity workouts.

Irregular Heartbeat: A Crucial Indicator - According to Dr. Rahul Singhal, Senior Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Fortis Hospital, while regular exercise builds heart strength, over-exercising can heighten the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, heart attack, and life-threatening heart rhythm disorders. He urges caution to avoid exceeding the 150-minute exercise guideline.

Post-Pandemic Exercise Risks - Dr. Kush Kumar Bhagat, Senior Cardiologist at Eternal Hospital, notes that individuals resuming workouts post-pandemic after a period of inactivity are at an increased risk of exercise-related heart issues. He advises a gradual escalation in exercise intensity based on individual capacity.

Protein Powder and Heart Attack Risks - Dr. Rudra Dev Pandey, Senior interventional cardiologist at Suvira Hospital, highlights the dangers of combining excessive exercise with high protein powder intake. This can spike blood pressure and heart rate, leading to heart attacks among young people. Additionally, both short-term and long-term steroid use can cause severe heart damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

CONNECT

