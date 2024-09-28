Government Eases Export Restrictions on Non-Basmati White Rice

The Indian government has lifted the blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice, now imposing a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 490 per tonne and exempting the commodity from export duty.

The initial ban, enacted on July 20, 2023, aimed to boost domestic supply. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced that the export policy for such rice has been amended from 'prohibited' to 'free,' effective immediately.

These measures come at a time when the nation has ample rice stock in government storage and retail prices remain stable. Exports of non-basmati white rice have continued to various nations, especially to meet the food security needs of friendly countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)