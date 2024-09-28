Tragic Bus Collision Claims Two Young Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Two college students, Ashish Jharia and Vivek Bansal, were killed in a bus collision on Dindori-Amarkantak Road in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The accident occurred near Taki Nullah, and both victims were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The bus driver has been taken into custody.
Two young students lost their lives in a tragic bus accident on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, local police reported.
The fatal collision happened close to Taki Nullah along the Dindori-Amarkantak Road, according to Girvar Singh Uikey, Kotwali police station in-charge.
Victims Ashish Jharia and Vivek Bansal, both aged between 18 and 20, were on their way home to Sadwachhapar from college. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Authorities have apprehended the bus driver.
