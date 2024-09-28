Tragic Bus Collision Claims Two Young Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Left Menu

Two college students, Ashish Jharia and Vivek Bansal, were killed in a bus collision on Dindori-Amarkantak Road in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The accident occurred near Taki Nullah, and both victims were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The bus driver has been taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindori | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:55 IST
  • India

Two young students lost their lives in a tragic bus accident on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, local police reported.

The fatal collision happened close to Taki Nullah along the Dindori-Amarkantak Road, according to Girvar Singh Uikey, Kotwali police station in-charge.

Victims Ashish Jharia and Vivek Bansal, both aged between 18 and 20, were on their way home to Sadwachhapar from college. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Authorities have apprehended the bus driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

