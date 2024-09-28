Tragic Bus Collision Claims Two Young Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Two young students lost their lives in a tragic bus accident on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, local police reported.

The fatal collision happened close to Taki Nullah along the Dindori-Amarkantak Road, according to Girvar Singh Uikey, Kotwali police station in-charge.

Victims Ashish Jharia and Vivek Bansal, both aged between 18 and 20, were on their way home to Sadwachhapar from college. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Authorities have apprehended the bus driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)