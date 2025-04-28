Icons Unite: 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2025 inductees were unveiled on 'American Idol' by Ryan Seacrest, shining a spotlight on icons like Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, and Soundgarden.

This year's diverse selection also embraced Bad Company, hip-hop giants Outkast, soulful Joe Cocker, and garage rock revivalists The White Stripes, embodying a broad spectrum of musical genres.

The induction ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, will be streamed live on Disney+. Eligibility required artists to have debuted at least 25 years ago, with selections made by fans and music industry experts.

