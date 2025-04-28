Left Menu

Icons Unite: 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, and Soundgarden headline the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Announced by Ryan Seacrest on 'American Idol,' the list also includes Outkast, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, and The White Stripes. The induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 06:10 IST
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2025 inductees were unveiled on 'American Idol' by Ryan Seacrest, shining a spotlight on icons like Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, and Soundgarden.

This year's diverse selection also embraced Bad Company, hip-hop giants Outkast, soulful Joe Cocker, and garage rock revivalists The White Stripes, embodying a broad spectrum of musical genres.

The induction ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, will be streamed live on Disney+. Eligibility required artists to have debuted at least 25 years ago, with selections made by fans and music industry experts.

