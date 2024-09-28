Left Menu

Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' Sale Sees Massive Surge in Credit Purchases and User Visits

Flipkart's annual festive sale, 'The Big Billion Days', has witnessed significant growth in credit-based purchases and user visits within the first two days. Highlights include a 27-fold increase in EMI usage, 33 crore user visits, and notable demand across various product categories and from tier-2 cities.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:41 IST
Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' Sale Sees Massive Surge in Credit Purchases and User Visits
Flipkart reported a stunning increase in user purchases through credit facilities during the initial days of its annual festive sale 'The Big Billion Days'. The retail giant saw a 27-fold rise in the usage of third-party easy monthly instalments (EMI) compared to regular days.

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card saw a dramatic 20 times spike in spending and eight-fold rise in transactions. Furthermore, transactions via Flipkart Pay Later EMI surged by 8.5 times. The platform attracted over 33 crore user visits, indicating multiple visits by individual users during the first two days of the sale which began on September 26 for select users and opened to all on the next day.

Product demand soared in categories like mobiles, food and nutrition, and grooming, with significant spikes from tier-2 and beyond cities. Flipkart's hospitality platform Cleartrip recorded a 2.5 times increase in users, while flight and hotel bookings tripled and quadrupled, respectively, with popular destinations including Goa and Mussoorie. Shopsy, Flipkart's hypervalue platform, experienced a 70% increase in visits and a 2.8 times rise in transactions compared to the pre-festive period. Flipkart Wholesale also noted two times growth during early access, driven by a three-fold increase in FMCG categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

