Iran's Unexpected Strike on Israel Raises Tensions
Iran launched a surprise attack on Israel without prior notice to the United States. The Iranian mission to the United Nations confirmed the lack of prior notice but mentioned a serious warning was issued afterward.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:28 IST
This lack of prior communication has added to the escalating tensions between the involved nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
