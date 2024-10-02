Left Menu

AfDB Approves €70 Million Trade Finance Facility for Bank of Africa Morocco

The initiative is expected to catalyze €300 million in trade over 3.5 years, contributing to production diversification, increased competitiveness, higher tax revenues, and job creation across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:44 IST
AfDB Approves €70 Million Trade Finance Facility for Bank of Africa Morocco
The facility includes a €50 million Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) and a €20 million Trade Finance Line of Credit (TFLOC). Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a €70 million trade finance facility for Bank of Africa Morocco (BOA), aimed at promoting access to trade finance across the continent, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in transitioning economies.

The facility includes a €50 million Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) and a €20 million Trade Finance Line of Credit (TFLOC). “This partnership will enhance financial inclusion for SMEs engaged in foreign trade and help them expand their operations,” said Achraf Hassan Tarsim, head of AfDB’s Morocco office.

The RPA will enable BOA to offer greater support to local African banks involved in international operations, while the TFLOC will focus on providing Moroccan SMEs, particularly in the health, agriculture, pharmaceutical, automotive, and transport sectors, with access to much-needed finance.

The initiative is expected to catalyze €300 million in trade over 3.5 years, contributing to production diversification, increased competitiveness, higher tax revenues, and job creation across the continent.

 

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024