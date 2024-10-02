Left Menu

WWII Bomb Explosion Grounds Flights at Miyazaki Airport

Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan was closed after an American WWII bomb exploded near its runway, causing a crater and leading to 87 flight cancellations. No injuries were reported. The bomb, likely from a wartime air raid, was discovered by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, prompting immediate repair works.

02-10-2024
Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan faced an unexpected closure on Wednesday following the explosion of a World War II-era American bomb near its runway.

The detonation created a seven-meter-wide and one-meter-deep crater, leading to 87 flight cancellations. Officials confirmed the bomb, discovered by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, dated back to a wartime air raid.

Though there were no injuries, live footage showed how close a taxiing airplane was to the blast. Repairs are expected to conclude by Thursday morning, ensuring no further disruptions.

