WWII Bomb Explosion Grounds Flights at Miyazaki Airport
Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan was closed after an American WWII bomb exploded near its runway, causing a crater and leading to 87 flight cancellations. No injuries were reported. The bomb, likely from a wartime air raid, was discovered by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, prompting immediate repair works.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:57 IST
Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan faced an unexpected closure on Wednesday following the explosion of a World War II-era American bomb near its runway.
The detonation created a seven-meter-wide and one-meter-deep crater, leading to 87 flight cancellations. Officials confirmed the bomb, discovered by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, dated back to a wartime air raid.
Though there were no injuries, live footage showed how close a taxiing airplane was to the blast. Repairs are expected to conclude by Thursday morning, ensuring no further disruptions.
