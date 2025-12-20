Arunachal Pradesh Elections: Vote Counting in Progress Amidst Tenacity

Vote counting is currently underway for the panchayat and civic elections in Arunachal Pradesh. Officials confirmed that the process began at 8 am across 45 centers in 27 districts, amid tight security arrangements. Secretary of the State Election Commission, Taru Talo, provided updates on the progress.

Electronic voting machines were utilized for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat Municipal Council, while traditional ballot papers were employed for the panchayat elections. In the panchayat polls, counting is ongoing for 186 zilla parishad member (ZPM) seats out of 245, with 59 members already elected unopposed.

The elections included the gram panchayat category where 6,227 candidates were elected unchallenged, with voting held for the remaining 1,947 seats. The elections proceeded peacefully, facilitated by strong security measures, and voter turnout was impressive, reaching nearly 75% for panchayat polls and over 50% in urban local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)