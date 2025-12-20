Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Retired Teacher in Ponnekara

Vanaja C R, a 70-year-old retired teacher, was discovered dead in her home under mysterious circumstances. Found in a pool of blood with a knife nearby, it remains unclear whether her death was due to suicide or homicide. Investigations continue as police search for answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:28 IST
In Ponnekara, the quiet community is shaken by the death of 70-year-old Vanaja C R, a retired teacher. Found in her home in a pool of blood, the evidence is puzzling.

A knife was located near her body, and preliminary examinations indicate a wrist vein was slit. However, police are yet to determine if this was self-inflicted or a result of foul play. Her nephew discovered her lifeless, with her pet dog found unusually outside, raising further questions.

Authorities, now delving into CCTV footage and forensic evidence, have officially deemed the death unnatural. A postmortem is scheduled to shed light on the true cause, as the investigation intensifies in search of answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

