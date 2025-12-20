Left Menu

Contentious Elections: Allegations Cloud Ambernath Municipal Polls

Voting in Ambernath municipal council has started amid strict security and allegations of vote-buying and EVM tampering. The election is witnessing friction between BJP and Shiv Sena, with complaints of unauthorized voters and monetary inducements. Authorities are verifying claims as police focus on maintaining order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:36 IST
Contentious Elections: Allegations Cloud Ambernath Municipal Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Voting in the Ambernath municipal council in Thane district commenced under heightened security on Saturday, amid serious allegations of vote-buying and electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering.

The elections, which have seen tensions rise between ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena, included reports of potential bogus voting, as officials discovered a group of 208 non-local women housed in a marriage hall.

Both BJP and NCP have leveled allegations of vote manipulation and financial inducements, prompting police verification of the claims versus maintaining polling order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025