Contentious Elections: Allegations Cloud Ambernath Municipal Polls
Voting in Ambernath municipal council has started amid strict security and allegations of vote-buying and EVM tampering. The election is witnessing friction between BJP and Shiv Sena, with complaints of unauthorized voters and monetary inducements. Authorities are verifying claims as police focus on maintaining order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:36 IST
Voting in the Ambernath municipal council in Thane district commenced under heightened security on Saturday, amid serious allegations of vote-buying and electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering.
The elections, which have seen tensions rise between ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena, included reports of potential bogus voting, as officials discovered a group of 208 non-local women housed in a marriage hall.
Both BJP and NCP have leveled allegations of vote manipulation and financial inducements, prompting police verification of the claims versus maintaining polling order.
