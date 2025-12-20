Contentious Elections: Allegations Cloud Ambernath Municipal Polls

Voting in the Ambernath municipal council in Thane district commenced under heightened security on Saturday, amid serious allegations of vote-buying and electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering.

The elections, which have seen tensions rise between ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena, included reports of potential bogus voting, as officials discovered a group of 208 non-local women housed in a marriage hall.

Both BJP and NCP have leveled allegations of vote manipulation and financial inducements, prompting police verification of the claims versus maintaining polling order.

