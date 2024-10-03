Vantage Circle Introduces Innovative Festive Gifting Solution

Vantage Circle, a leading HR technology firm based in Guwahati, has unveiled its latest corporate gifting solution in time for the festive season. Designed to cater to various industries, the platform aims to strengthen employee connections and foster positive workplace culture during the holidays.

The company's Chief Revenue Officer, Pallav Popli, emphasized the importance of gratitude and togetherness during Diwali, stating that 'Vantage Swags' allows organizations to show appreciation to their employees in a manner consistent with the festival's spirit.

'Vantage Swags' features a platform capable of managing and delivering over 500 different gifting options, complete with real-time tracking and punctual delivery—even during the busy festive period. Founded as a small startup in 2010, Vantage Circle now operates in more than 100 countries, serving a clientele of over 700 global companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)